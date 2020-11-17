Vastking’s Unprecedented Kingpad SA10 Tablet – a Great Gift Idea for Christmas!

Sponsored:

The full metal unibody designed SA10 Android 10 tablet brings a 1.6GHz powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM, combines blue light filter screen, it offers extraordinary functionality with unrivaled ease of use and adaptability for your ultimate tablet experience!

When we first opened up the glossy and high-class designed packaging box, our team was impressed by Kingpad SA10’s aluminum unibody construction, rounded corners, and flat sides. It seems to be made with nice quality metals but indeed light and portable when holding it on hand. We tried to use it to browse websites and watching some videos. Surprisingly, it was quick, smooth and easy to operate even for younger children.

The newly renovated Kingpad SA10 features a 10.0-inch display screen with a resolution of 1920*1200 pixels and it is powered by an octa-core 1.6GHz processor.

Running the latest 10.0 Android system, the Kingpad SA10 seems to be both novel and acquainted. The 3GB RAM implements greater running speed and it also comes with 32GB of onboard storage. You must be thinking that you may need more space for your eBooks, movies, songs and video games. No worries! There is a microSD card slot to expand your storage to up to 128GB.

The highly anticipated Kingpad SA10 is equipped with a 6000 mAH battery and it features a front-facing 5-megapixel camera for selfies and on the back there is a 13-megapixel camera for photos and videos. Other aspects include voice control google assistant, pre-installed offline maps that you will never worry about getting lost without cellular.

More fundamentally, the Kingpad SA10 presents blue light filter screen and that’s a great choice for kids and elderlies. From our personal experience, the SA10 delivers instinctively pleasant eye impression. It’s perfectly safe for your kids to read eBooks for hours!

The Kingpad SA10 is a brilliant way to enhance one’s daily life and opens up a whole new world of tablet lifestyle. It supports mirror＆extended display, freely switch between horizontal＆vertical screens which satisfy all demands of working, studying and entertainment purposes. The responsive 10.0 touchscreen offers high reflectivity, wide viewing angle, great contrast, high resolution and visibility. We will definitely recommend it as a gift to family and friends during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Another worth-mentioning point is Kingpad SA10’s quick to charge capability. Thanks to the blisteringly fast 10W supercharge technology, it reduces heat by up to four degrees while charging, making for a more comfortable skimming experience, even when plugged in. The upgraded, enhanced, and improved Kingpad SA10 includes a longer battery life which now provides up to 14 hours of runtime on a single charge. The whole charging takes about 3-4 hours to complete, depending on the usage condition.

The original price of $169.99 is remarkably budget and affordable for an everyday usage tablet, and there will be huge sales available for Black Friday and Christmas.

These premium attributes combine in one sleek smart tablet package. So why bother deciding between gorgeous looking, world-class entertainment, exceptional browsing experience, or excellent battery life? With Kingpad SA10, you can have them all.

So definitely go check it out! Available now on Amazon & official website

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08K8FHX6V?ref=myi_title_dp (US)

https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B08K8FHX6V?ref=myi_title_dp (Canada)

www.vastking.com

Founded in 2010, Vastking is a leading global provider of information and communications technology and specialized in manufacturing laptops and tablets. Vastking has been a successful co-manufacturer of well-known brands such as Microsoft, Lenovo, and Intel and has continued to be the pioneer among the high-tech industries. Vastking aims to provide cost-effective but high-quality tech products to all of our fans around the globe.

Check out more information on www.vastking.com!

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals