VanTop Moment 5C Native 4K/30fps Action Camera – It’s All About Having Your Moment

Sponsored:

Whether you are a sports activist looking to immortalise every precious moment during high-speed skiing, deep diving, fast jumping, or trying to make cinematic videos, a decent action camera could be the most valuable possession. Action cameras are undoubtedly fancy, and the idea of using an exquisite and versatile action camera that costs less but records better than many top-notch digital cameras is quite exciting.

The VanTop Moment 5CVanTop Moment 5C action camera is an excellent possession for professionals to capture every sporting moments with a documentary style. The 30m extra-shield waterproof case is the best option for capturing stunning underwater sequences. This wallet-friendly 20MP action camera is capable of long-duration shooting with the dual battery charger and two 1050mAh batteries. Moment 5C has a wide range of merits such as the exclusive anti-shake technology, lapse mode, burst mode and adjustment options like digital zoom and slow-motion:

Key Features and Specifications

Image Sensor: SONY IMX078

Lens: 170° wide angle lens

Frame Rate: 120fps, 60fps, 30fps

Image Resolution: 20MP

Video Resolution: 4K @ 30/60fps; 1080p 30/60 fps; 720p @ 30/60/120fps

Media Format: MP4, MOV, JPEG

Connectivity: USB, Wifi, APP

Battery: Two 1050 mAh li-ion batteries

Memory Storage Support: MicroSD card storage capacity of up to 128GB

Waterproof: 30m waterproof case

VanTop Moment 5C is a great action camera overall for most users, built-in Wi-Fi, wireless remote control, coming with various accessories mean it’s all ready to go, right out of the box. At a price that is much lower than the competitors, VanTop Moment 5C doesn’t scrimp on quality. It shoots native videos at 4K/30 fps, supports up to 4K/60fps; it boosts the intuitive of using the menu. The touch screen is made sensitive, excellent built-in stabilisation, megapixel stills, and so much more.

Ordering through the VanTop official website: https://www.vantop.com/products/vantop-moment-5c-action-camera You will get 24/7 professional customer service and solid 1-year guaranty.

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals