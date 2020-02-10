VAIO SX12 and SX14 laptops now available

VAIO has announced the availability of its new SX12 and SX14 laptops which were first announced during 2019. Both systems are equipped with VAIO’s unique tuning “VAIO TruePerformance” and prices start from $1,199. The business laptops are equipped with a “quiet keyboard” that reduces noise and can be typed on without interfering with concentration says VAIO.

Connectivity on the new VAIO laptops include 4K output compatible HDMI terminal, VGA terminal (analog RGB output terminal), and wired LAN terminal, it also has the latest standard multi-interface terminal, USB Type-C.

“VAIO Corporation has released high performance business laptops featuring the 10th Generation Intel Core U Processor Line, which maximises its processing capabilities, for both the VAIO SX12 and VAIO SX14 series. Seeking the realisation of performance and pleasure which VAIO pursues, the new VAIO laptops have evolved not only in performance but also in many ways including function and design such as the expansion of security solutions including face authentication support and the release of a RED EDITION as a limited production model and an “ALL BLACK EDITION” and “BROWN EDITION” as premium models. The VAIO TruePerformance technology that VAIO has cultivated over the years to maximise the performance of the processor so that PC work can be done more faster and comfortably.”

VAIO SX12 features :

– Approximately 1.97 lbs

– full size keyboard equipped

– 12.5-inch full HD display

– 4 colors of red, black, silver and pink

VAIO SX14 features :

– Equipped with a 14.0-inch display while maintaining the same footprint as an existing 13.3-inch display PC

– Approximately 2.32 lbs

– High definition 4K LCD can be selected

– 4 colors choices of red, black, silver and brown

Source : VAIO

