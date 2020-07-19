Passport II Pro USB charger $35

The new Passport II Pro takes only 2 hours to fully charge a 13” MacBook Pro and is now lighter and smarter than ever before, building on the technology and design of previous versions. Passport II Pro also offers enough ports to charge up to five other devices simultaneously.

Early bird pledges are now available from $35 or roughly £29 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during August 2020. The 61W USB-C PD port isn’t just for laptops. It supports mainstream fast charge protocols like PD, QC, PPS 3A, AFC and FCP for fast charging Apple, Samsung, HUAWEI and more. iPhone 11 Pro can be charged up to 50% in 30 minutes with PD 3.0, and Samsung Galaxy S20 can be fully charged in just one hour with PPS 3A says its creators.

“In 2017, we launched a widely acclaimed product on Kickstarter: Passport, a universal travel adapter with an auto-resetting fuse to help travelers get away from the annoyance of single-use fuses. We’ve followed up with two other products: Passport Pro and Passport 30W. Thousands of Passport devices have been shipped around the world, thanks to the support of our backers. Our fourth installment marks a bigger leap than we’ve ever taken before. Introducing Passport II Pro. Passport II Pro is more than just a travel adapter. It is an indispensable powerhouse for home use as well.”

Source : Kickstarter

