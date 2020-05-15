Unreal Engine developers can now earn $1 million in revenue royalty free

After the impressive unveiling of the Unreal Engine 5 tech demo offering a real-time demonstration of the new engine on the next-generation PlayStation 5 console launching later this year. Epic Games has also announced a change in the pricing of Unreal Engine.

Epic is now no longer charging developers royalties for the first $1 million in revenue they receive, previously epic charge 5% of royalty on gross revenue of a game. this permanent reduction in royalties has also been applied retroactively to revenue from January 1st, 2020.

Epic Games explains more :

“Once you’ve begun collecting money for your product, you’ll need to track gross revenue and pay a 5% royalty on that amount after $1,000,000 in gross revenue is earned. To report your earnings, complete and submit the royalty form on a quarterly basis.”

Source : Epic Games

