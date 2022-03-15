Quantum STEM Set : the ultimate chemistry set for learning

If you would like to teach your children more about physics, chemistry and biology you may be interested in the Quantum STEM Set, designed to provide the ultimate chemistry set for your learning needs whether you’re an adult or child. If you are interested in more than just baking soda and vinegar volcanoes the Quantum Chemistry Set includes the glassware, chemicals, and lab apparatus required to perform the most interesting and exciting chemical reactions.

Ultimate chemistry set

“We have spent months researching, testing, and carefully selected, fascinating reactions to include in the set. All of this research has been compiled in our Experiments Book, which includes procedures, safety measures, and scientific explanations for 51 experiments.

The common chemistry set is normally aimed at children or very young audiences as a way to introduce them to this branch of science. However, our chemistry set is aimed at older audiences, teenagers, young adults, or older, that want to learn more about science and gain experience by performing experiments in chemistry, physics, and sometimes a mixture of both.”

If the Quantum STEM Set crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Quantum STEM Set chemistry set project play the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $195 or £150 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Our Experiments Book is packed with the best procedures that science has to offer. It provides easy to follow, step-by-step guides to performing each one of the experiments, and follows up each one with a detailed explanation of the science behind it. These explanations are meant to be in-depth enough for the reader to understand exactly how the experiments work while remaining as clear and simple as possible for most people to understand.”

“The Chemistry Set is a great gift for the scientific-minded to encourage a passion for science and develop a greater interest in physics and chemistry. The set has been tailored so it is easily accessible for anyone; however, some of the reactions included in the set are inherently dangerous, so anyone under the age of 18 needs adult supervision. “

Below is a list of a few chemical experiments that will be included. The set includes the chemicals needed to perform these experiments (and many more):

Iodine Clock Reaction

Chemiluminescence

Traffic Light Reaction

Blue Bottle Experiment

Chemical Garden

Color Flame Test

Endothermic Reaction

Exothermic Reaction

Growing Crystals

Metal Crystals

Ultraviolet Experiments

Experiments with pH

Potassium Permanganate and Glycerin

Acid & Metal Reaction

Alkali Metals + Water

Hydrogen Peroxide Decomposition

Paramagnetic and Diamagnetic Properties

Sodium Acetate Crystallization

Properties of Various Elements

Natural pH Indicators

Forensics Experiments

Chromatography

Invisible Inks

Sodium Hydroxide Titration

Ferrofluid & Magnets

Magnet Motor

Extracting DNA and Chlorophyll

Electromagnetism

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the chemistry set, jump over to the official Quantum STEM Set crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals