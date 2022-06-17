UK lawsuit against Apple seeks £750 million from Apple over battery throttling

A UK lawsuit is seeking damages of £750 million against Apple over battery throttling on the iPhone, the lawsuit is being filed by Market researcher Justin Gutman.

The lawsuit is seeking damages for up to 25 million iPhone owners in the UK, it relates to the battery throttling that Apple introduced on older devices but did not tell anyone about.

Apple then introduced battery management tools to allow users to choose whether or not to throttle the battery if there was an issue with it. You can see more information about the lawsuit below.

“Instead of doing the honorable and legal thing by their customers and offering a free replacement, repair service or compensation, Apple instead misled people by concealing a tool in software updates that slowed their devices by up to 58%,” Mr Gutmann said.

“I’m launching this case so that millions of iPhone users across the UK will receive redress for the harm suffered by Apple’s actions.

“If this case is successful, I hope dominant companies will re-evaluate their business models and refrain from this kind of conduct,” he added.

Apple has previously settled lawsuits in other countries, in the US they agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a similar lawsuit. It will be interesting to see what the company does with this new lawsuit in the UK.

Source The Guardian, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals