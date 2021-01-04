Ucloud offers an easier way to 3D print a wealth of designs

Those of you lucky enough to own a 3D printer, might be interested in a new piece of hardware developed by Artenea 3D based in Madrid, Spain. The Ucloud 3d printing design libary has been built to “open the door to a full 3D printing experience” say its creators. Offering a wide range of 3D designs and prints for you to choose from all of which can quickly and easily be uploaded to your 3D printer.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $36 or £27(depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 23% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Ucloud campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Ucloud 3D printing monitor project play the promotional video below.

“An intelligent device to be part of a full 3D printing community and an innovative experience. No design, no slicing. Just print.The catalogue is infinite. And if you don’t find what you want, or have a specific idea in mind, an amazing team of product designers in the cloud is working to get you an exact design and make it your own.”

“Connecting cloud to your 3D printer gives you instant access to thousands of products ready to come alive. You don’t need to go through the process of design or slicing, adjustments or any task you want to skip. UCloud will provide you with design options, ideas, support, follow up, and much more.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Ucloud 3D printing monitor, jump over to the official Ucloud crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

