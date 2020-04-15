TYAN Transport HX barebones updated with AMD EPYC 7002 Series processors

TYAN has announced new updates rolling out to its Transport HX product line in the form of support for high frequency AMD EPYC 7F32, AMD EPYC 7F52 and AMD EPYC 7F72 processor-based server motherboards and server systems.

The Transport HX range of barebone systems has been created to help scale the most demanding HPC, high-frequency trading and AI application explains TYAN and now feature AMD EPYC 7002 Series processors . The new AMD EPYC 7002 series processors are now available from the approved worldwide resellers.

“Leveraging AMD’s innovation in 7 nm process technology, PCIe 4.0 I/O, and an embedded security architecture, TYAN’s 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor-based platforms are designed to address the most demanding challenges facing the datacenter”, said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation’s TYAN Business Unit. “Adding the new AMD EPYC 7002 Series processors with TYAN server platforms enable us to provide new capabilities to our customers and partners.”

For more information on the newly updated Transport HX Barebone systems jump over to the official TYAN website by following the link below.

Source : TYAN

