Twobird adds new calendar integration for Gmail users

Twobird the inbox organizer and todo list and alternative email client for Gmail accounts, created by the development team responsible for the excellent note-taking app Notability. Have this week announced new calendar integration for Twobird joining existing features such as Interactive Notes, Embedded collaboration tools and a clean interface for distraction-free work. “Trying to juggle conversations, tasks, and collaboration in different apps creates extra work. Twobird keeps everything in context and under control.”

“Twobird is inspired by the insight that task-switching is the enemy of productivity, and the gripes of traditional email need to be solved. Whether it’s returning an email, collaborating on a grocery list, or remembering an appointment — why scatter your tasks across different apps that don’t work together? Twobird lets you manage more of your day within the email inbox you already have.”

“Your inbox can be overwhelming. Twobird helps you focus and respond effortlessly.Low Priority and Reminders set aside things that can wait. Smarter notifications prevent distraction. Unsubscribe quickly cleans up unwanted subscriptions. And Twobird’s chatty design keeps conversations efficient and natural.”

Twobird Gmail calendar intergration offers a built-in calendar view to help you stay on track :

– Organize your schedule in Twobird with a clean built-in Calendar, designed to keep you on track with less distractions

– Scroll through your Calendar to get an overview of your upcoming events and reminders for the week

– Connect multiple Gmail accounts and choose which to display

– All your reminders (for notes or emails) appear in your calendar so that you never miss a task!

– Attach a Twobird note to any calendar event to add context for you and your attendees

– No need to switch gears, preview your nearest events and reminders at the top of your inbox

Source : Twobird

