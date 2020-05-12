Twitter will label misleading tweets about COVID-19

With the COVID-19 outbreak around the world there has come a lot of fake news, misleading content and videos about the virus which are inaccurate.

Facebook, Google and other have been removing some of this content and also marking is as fake, now Twitter is going to do the same with misleading tweets.

Our teams are using and improving on internal systems to proactively monitor content related to COVID-19. These systems help ensure we’re not amplifying Tweets with these warnings or labels and detecting the high-visibility content quickly. Additionally, we’ll continue to rely on trusted partners to identify content that is likely to result in offline harm. Given the dynamic situation, we will prioritize review and labeling of content that could lead to increased exposure or transmission.

We’ll learn a lot as we use these new labels, and are open to adjusting as we explore labeling different types of misleading information. This process is ongoing and we’ll work to make sure these and other labels and warnings show up across Twitter. Embedded Tweets and Tweets viewed by people not logged into Twitter may still appear without a label.

You can find out more information about Twitters plans tro deal with misleading information about the COVID-19 Outbreak at the link below.

Source Twitter

