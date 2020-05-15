TurboGrafx-16 Mini console launches May 22nd in US

After a longer than scheduled wait the highly anticipated TurboGrafx-16 Mini console will start shipping throughout the United States in a few days time on May 22nd 2020. The TurboGrafx-16 Mini was expected to officially launch back in March 2020 but unfortunately missed this date due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Originally released in Japan in 1987 as the TurboGrafx-16 home console captivated gamers with its revolutionary graphics and sound, and still holds a special place in the hearts of fans today.The Mini is half the size of the original TurboGrafx-16 video game console and can support two controllers (instead of one) out of box.[2] It includes one full-size replica controller (that connects through USB, thus original controllers will be incompatible), a USB-to-Micro-B power cable, and an HDMI video cable. Sold exclusively through Amazon, there are separate Mini console releases for North America, Europe and Japan, as the Mini and its included controller that reproduces the original console’s regional decal and color variations.”

– Now, at long last, the TurboGrafx-16 is making a comeback!

– It’s set to return in the form of the TurboGrafx-16 mini, a new compact model that comes preloaded with a selection of popular titles! Includes Japanese PC Engine games. (The Japanese model contains 58 games total while the international models contain 57.)

– Now you can play all your old favorites to your heart’s content!

Source : Destructoid

