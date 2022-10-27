TROMBE powerful airborne dust & air purifier sucks pollutants from the air

Sponsored

An innovative new air purifier has launched via Indiegogo this week, specifically designed to help keep your home or office free from airborne pollutants and dust particles, keeping the surrounding air clean for you and your family. Most air purifiers on the market feature inadequate air suction systems, continually circulating most dust particles and air pollutants around your home rather than removing them from the air.

Trombe Air has set out to fix this problem and have equipped its new Airborne Dust Cleaner with a powerful air suction system that offers improved air circulation and filtration when compared to other air purifiers on the market. As you might already know the key function of any air purifier is to draw in contaminated air through its filtering system cleaning and removing any airborne particles and expel clean air into your surrounding space, allowing you to enjoy clean filtered air. To complete this task the dirty air suction mechanic within the system is one of the most important components of an air purifier process but most manufacturers do not focus on this area and the results speak for themselves.

Trombe Airborne Dust Cleaner

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative powerful air purifier from roughly $350 or £291 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the retail price while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. Saving you a considerable amount of money when compared to the TROMBE’s retail price of $630.

Air purifier suction systems

Most air purifiers unfortunately simply circulate the air around your room rather than cleaning it from impurities. This is because of the powerful exhaust fans that overpower the products suction system integrated within the air purifier. Simply pushing any airborne particles around the room. “All fine particles move along the strongest air currents” explains Trombe, which unfortunately is normally the air purifiers exhaust vent. To see this in action check out the demonstration video below which tests a selection of the market leaders and their air cleaning properties compared to the Trombe Airborne Dust Cleaner.

“Paradoxically higher CADR creates faster and stronger air current through the air exhaust. As a result, much of the airborne particles that we want to move into the filter bypasses the air intake and moves toward the air exhaust instead,” emphasizes Trombe Air’s Burt.

To overcome this suction issue the engineers at Trombe Air looked to nature for inspiration and specifically tornados, a powerful rotating column of air. In nature a tornado creates an air pressure differential creating a vacuum like effect. Trombe has harnessed this naturally occurring phenomenon and transformed it into a compact and innovative air purification system in the form of the Trombe Airborne Dust Cleaner, capable of filtering both small and larger particles from your air, such as pollen, mites, mold spores and more.

When the TROMBE crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly to its manufacturing and distribution stage, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more details about the construction and features of the powerful TROMBE air purifier watch the promotional video below.

A worldwide problem

Air pollutants and dust particles affect 300 million people worldwide yet even the most popular air purifiers struggle to purify your air as well as the Trombe Airborne Dust Cleaner. According to research by the WHO poor air quality leads to more fatalities in the US than traffic accidents and is also the number one cause of premature death throughout Europe.

“OSHA estimates that poor indoor air costs employers $15 billion annually due to worker inefficiency and sick leave. Contaminated indoor air costs $11.1 million in doctor’s visits every year. Asthma affects 300 million people worldwide and causes 250,000 deaths annually. In the U.S. alone, asthma is responsible for over 14 million missed school days per year” explains Trombe.

Using natures tornado as inspiration, Trombe Air has created its own proprietary Swirler Vortex Technology (SVT) to replicate the powerful suction vortex in its Airborne Dust Cleaner. This revolutionary technology is capable of cleaning large rooms with ease, removing dust, fine particles, allergens, dust mites, pollen, and unpleasant odors from the surrounding air. The air purifier is capable of absorbing even the heaviest dust particles from a greater distance and in rooms that are 30-40 times larger than a conventional air purifier.

3 Stage filtration system

The Airborne Dust Cleaner purifier uses a three-stage filtration system comprising a pre-filter which removes the largest particles and can be removed and washed when needed. Next a hybrid activated carbon+catalyst filter and finally a H13 true HEPA filter offering a cleaning efficiency of 99.97% to remove dust, particles, and VOCs from your air. When used during the night the air filter is also equipped with a soothing nightlight and USB port for overnight charging of devices, allowing you to reduce both asthma and allergy symptoms as you or your family sleep.

“To overcome this dilemma, we looked to nature for inspiration,” explains Burt. “How does a powerful tornado suck everything into its funnel, even cars?” A tornado’s vortex creates a huge pressure differential, producing a vacuum-like effect. TROMBE recreated and miniaturized this vortex to room-unit proportions and created the revolutionary TROMBE Airborne Dust Cleaner. It harnesses a powerful vortex in front of the unit to capture many more particles, including heavy, capture-resistant particles — like pollens that trigger the most allergic reactions.”

Visual air quality status

To alert you of the air pollutants in your air, the Trombe Airborne Dust Cleaner features a color warning system that provides easy to read visual feedback on the air quality and contaminants in your room. The system is calibrated based on the globally recognized AQI index and provides users with real time indoor air quality readings which are displayed using colors : blue, green, orange or red depending on the reading. The case design of the Airborne Dust Cleaner air purifier is also unique and mirrors forms from nature featuring tree branch shaped lines offering a more organic shape when compared to the rectangular box designs of other air purifiers.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the air purifier, jump over to the official TROMBE crowd funding campaign page.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals