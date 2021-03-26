

British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph has this week revealed more details about its new electric motorcycle in the form of the Triumph TE-1 electric bike. Powered by the Triumph Project TE-1 Phase 2 Prototype Powertrain electric bike is capable of charging to 80% in just 20 minutes and can output 107 horsepower continuously and peak at 174 horses, offering a range of 120 miles thanks to its 15kWh battery. Triumph explains more in its latest News article published to the triumph website this week.

“With the exciting reveal of the innovative advanced electric powertrain and battery and the first styling sketches for the final Project TE-1 Prototype, Phase 2 of this landmark four phase collaboration in British design and engineering reaches a successful conclusion.”

– Announcing the completion of Phase 2 – with the reveal of the battery and powertrain prototype, initial high level performance results, and the first design concept drawings for the Project TE-1 Prototype motorcycle that will be created at the end of the next phase.

– Key project achievements to date include test results that show significant innovation in mass, battery technology, and powertrain performance that exceeds the target set by the UK Automotive Council for 2025, meeting the project’s ambitious objectives to deliver genuine innovation for a new standard in fully usable electric motorcycle performance.

– Project TE-1 is a unique collaboration between four major UK industry and academic leaders – Triumph Motorcycles, Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain Ltd.’s e-Drive Division, and WMG at the University of Warwick.

– The objective of this two-year project is focused on developing electric motorcycle capabilities – providing an input into Triumph’s future electric motorcycle offer, driving innovation, capability and new intellectual property, enhancing the credibility and profile of British industry and design.

– Project TE-1 is funded by the UK Government’s Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV), and delivered through Innovate UK

“The completion of Phase 2, and the promising results achieved to date, provide an exciting glimpse of the potential electric future and showcase the talent and innovation of this unique British collaboration. Without doubt the outcome of this project will play a significant part in our future efforts to meet our customer’s ambition and desire to reduce their environmental impact and for more sustainable transportation,” said Nick Bloor, Triumph CEO. “This important project will provide one of the foundations for our future electric motorcycle strategy, which is ultimately focussed on delivering what riders want from their Triumph; the perfect balance of performance, handling and real world usability, with genuine Triumph character.”

For more information about the Triumph TE-1 electric bike jump over to the official Triumph website by following the link below, where videos are available explaining more about the Triumph Project TE-1 Phase 2 Prototype Powertrain. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Triumph, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Triumph : Engadget

