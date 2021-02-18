Toyota Tacoma TRD Lift Kit is now officially available

It doesn’t matter what brand of truck people buy. One of the first things many owners do is lift the trucks higher off the ground. Lifting a truck helps improve ground clearance and allows for installing larger tires, making the truck function better off-road. Toyota has announced an official TRD Lift Kit for most V6 4×4 Tacoma pickups.

The lift kit provides a two-inch front and one-inch rear lift. It is the only lift validated by TRD engineers to be compatible with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance technologies. The lift kit uses TRD-tuned Bilstein monotube shocks to improve body control and ride comfort.

The kit is only available as a dealer-installed option. The lift kit sells for $1350 plus installation, which is estimated to take between four and five hours at the dealership. Toyota’s new lift kit supports all V6-powered 4×4 models with the exception of the Double Cab Long Bed truck and TRD Pro models. The lift kit includes a three-year 36,000-mile warranty if installed before or at the time of sale with a one-year or 12,000-mile warranty if installed after.

