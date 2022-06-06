Toyota is considering a compact pickup

It didn’t take a genius to know that when Ford released the new Maverick compact pickup and it became instantly a massive selling success that other manufacturers would follow. Hyundai has its odd Santa Cruz on the market already, and it’s also doing well. When it comes to mid-size trucks, Toyota currently leads the market with the Tacoma.

However, recently MotorTrend spoke with an executive during a Toyota event named Bob Carter. Carter is Executive Vice President for sales for Toyota North America. Carter had something interesting to say, pointing out that Toyota was considering building a compact pickup. Ford has its compact Ranger, and Toyota certainly wants to get in on the market.

Ford has found that many Maverick buyers aren’t choosing the compact pickup over its larger trucks. Instead, many Maverick buyers choose the small truck instead of cars or SUVs. More competition in the compact truck market would be very welcome indeed.

