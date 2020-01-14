Toyota GR Supra gets new 2.0 liter turbo option

Toyota has announced that their Toyota GR Supra will now be available with a new 2.0 litre turbo engine option, the current model has a 3.0 litre engine.

The car will come with 258 DIN hp / 190 kW and 400 Nm of torque, it will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 5.2 seconds.

The GR Supra, the first global model to be developed by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, is a pure-bred sports car, with a front engine/rear-wheel drive configuration, compact, two-seater design and dimensions that achieve the “golden ratio” for optimum handling. The new 2.0-litre engine widens its market appeal and, being lighter and more compact than the 3.0-litre unit, improves the car’s inertia characteristics and chassis balance for even sharper handling.

Production of the new 2.0-litre GR Supra is due to commence shortly, ahead of its global sales launch in March

The new 2.0 litre turbo version of the Toyota GR Supra will be available from March 2020, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Toyota

