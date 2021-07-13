Top 10 Best Mac data recovery software you must see (Features, Pros, Cons, Pricing)

If you need to recover your data, we have details on the top 10 Mac data recovery software that will help you restore your lost data.

There are many tools available to record your data, and it is difficult to work out which is the best one to use to recover your data. So, here we have the top 10 data recovery tools, some free and some paid which will help you get your data back.

Stellar Data Recovery – #1 Spot 2021 Disk Drill for Mac Ontrack Easy Recovery for Mac Recoverit Data Recovery Mac 4DDiG Mac Data Recovery Softtote Data Recovery Mac EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard Pro Prosoft Data Rescue 6 for Mac Do Your Data Recovery for Mac Pro Lazesoft Mac Data Recovery

Available for Mac and Windows , Stellar Data Recovery is one of the best free file recovery tools available today, the software is free, and you can recover up to 1GB of data on your device for Free. Stellar also offers a Pro version of their software.

The tool is very easy to use, and it comes with some great features which you would normally only find in paid data recovery tools. This is why it takes out the number 1 spot for being the best Mac data recovery software. The Stellar Data Recovery Free Edition for Mac software can recover many different files, from videos, photos, music files, and many more file types. Popular storage mediums like the Time Machine device, SSDs, spinning hard drives, USBs, Apple’s Fusion Drive, Hybrid drives of other brands, 4k storage drives, etc. (the list goes on) are supported by this software.

It’s astonishing to know that Stellar was the World’s first company to launch the Premium version of the Mac data recovery tool that offers Video Repair, Photo Repair, and Drive Monitoring features alongside Data Recovery. Also, the company provides data recovery service that helps retrieve valuable data from broken or damaged storage media.

Pros

No activation needed up to 1 Gigabyte of data recovery

Free version retrieves lost or deleted APFS volumes

Can create a disk image of a corrupt media for recovery

Supports encrypted storage devices

Cons

The free version doesn’t support recovery from a non-bootable Mac

Disk Drill for Mac is available as a free download (also available for Windows), it can be used to recover a number of files on your device, although you may need to upgrade to the Pro version in order to get the same functions as the Stellar Data Recovery software.

The software will let you recover more than 200 file types, and it can be used to recover a wide range of files like photos, documents, and more. Also, the software supports data recovery from Mac, Android device, and iOS device.

Pros

The free version allows scanning and file preview

macOS Big Sur ready and runs on M1 Macs

Backs up, cleans up disk, finds duplicates, shreds data

Allows 3 simultaneous activations for a single user

Cons

No free data recovery feature in the free version

Ontrack Easy Recovery for Mac (and for Windows) is designed to help you recover deleted, damaged, corrupt files and more, and it can be used on internal and external drives to recover your data on your Mac.

A free edition of the software allows up to 1 GB of file recovery but with limited features. In order to get all of the features you will want to use to recover files on your Mac, you may need to upgrade to the paid version of the software, which costs $99.

Pros

Recovers data from HFS+, HFS, FAT, exFAT, or NTFS formatted drive

Provides Quick Scan and Advanced Scan option

Start, pause, or restart recovery using the Resume Recovery feature

Compatible with macOS Catalina 10.15

Cons

The home edition of the software is quite pricy

The Recoverit Data Recovery Mac software is designed to help you recover lost files, and it can recover a range of different files types on your Mac. They also offer a Windows version.

There is a free version of the software, although you will probably need to upgrade to the paid version, which costs $79.95 in order to get all of the functions you may need to perform your data recovery for your Mac.

Pros

Supports APFS, HFS+, NTFS, ExFAT file system recovery

Supports more than 200 file types recovery

Recovers from HDD, SSD, RAID, etc.

Compatible with macOS Big Sur 11

Cons

Essential Edition lacks the Mac Crash Recovery feature

The 4DDiG Mac Data Recovery is a handy tool designed to help you recover your data on your Mac, and it can be used on internal and external drives to recover a range of files.

These include photos, videos, documents, and many more files types, this is available as a free data recovery software for Mac, but you may need to upgrade to the paid version, which will cost $69.99.

Pros

Supports APFS, HFS+, FAT32, and exFAT

Supports recovery of 1000+ files and formats

Also offers data recovery for Windows OS

Compatible with macOS Big Sur 11 and earlier

Cons

Can’t use the software to repair corrupt files

Softtote is another free Mac file recovery software, it will work on macOS X 10.13 and earlier up to 10.6, and it does come with some useful features.

It can be used to recover a range of files including photos, and more, although its tools are limited when compared to our number one data recovery tool above.

Pros

Recover data from HDD, USB flash drive, MP3 or MP4 Player, etc.

Supports HFS+, HFS, HFS Wrapper, HFSX, FAT, and NTFS file system volumes

Offers file preview that allows choosing files before recovery

Recovers more than 1 GB of files with no file size limit

Cons

It doesn’t support the latest macOS versions, including Catalina and Big Sur

EaseUS is a paid recovery tool, and this software will set you back $69.95 for a 1-month license or $99 for a 1-year license. EaseUS also provides with the Windows version of the software.

This software comes with some useful tools, and it can recover a range of different files on both internal and external drives on your Mac. There is a free version of the software, although it does not come with all of the features of the paid versions.

Pros

Provides empty Trash, deletion, formatting, and other data loss recovery

Allows recovery from HDD, SSD, Fusion Drive, SD card, etc.

Offers recovery from T2 chip encrypted data

Supports scanning and recovering data from M1 Mac

Cons

A free trial copy of the software doesn’t allow free data recovery

The Prosoft Data Rescue 6 for Mac is designed to help you recover your data on your Mac, and it is not available as a free Mac file recovery tool as the only free version available is a demo version. The Windows version is available on their website.

Prosoft Data Rescue 6 for Mac is mainly designed for professionals, and it can be expensive if you need to go for the professional version to recover many files.

Pros

Secure erase a drive or perform RAID recovery

Provides advanced user interface

Works on both Windows and Mac through the same license key

Compatible with macOS 10.12 and later

Cons

Requires creating a bootable media to recover data

Do Your Data Recovery for Mac Pro is available with a free trial, although you will need to upgrade to the Pro version to get the majority of features you need to recover your data.

Prices start at $69.99 for the Pro version, and this is for a 1-year license, which will cover two Macs. Also, there are other options available at a higher price.

Pros

Supports APFS, HFS+, HFS, FAT, exFAT, NTFS, and EXT 2/3/4

Recovers data from deletion, format, macOS crash, virus, etc.

Save and resume recovery, search & filter files, preview recoverable files

Compatible with macOS Big Sur (Windows version available)

Cons

A free trial copy of the software won’t let you save files

Lazesoft Mac Data Recovery is another free Mac data recovery license that you can download. The software is free, although it does have some limited features when compared to some of the other offerings available on our list.

It can be used to recover a range of files from HFS/HFS+, FAT, FAT32, NTFS, EXFAT, and other file systems on both internal and external drives on your Mac.

Pros

Recovers from iPod, hard disk, memory card, USB flash drive, etc.

Recovers deleted files, formatted drive files, damaged partition files, etc.

Supports file previewing before recovering

Compatible with Mac OS X Leopard 10.5 and later

Cons

Compatibility with the latest macOS and APFS is not established in the Website

Conclusion

With so many different options for paid and free file recovery on your Mac, it can take some time to work out which one is best for you to help you recover your files on your Mac.

In our list of the top 10 data recovery tools for Mac, the top spot went to the Stellar Data Recovery for Mac , the free version of this software gives you the majority of the tools you will need to help you recover your data on your Mac. There is also a paid version which comes with extra tools that you may need for your Mac data recovery. We hope you will find this guide useful, and if you have any questions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

