The Crestical TX-1 Titanium dive watch is now available via Kickstarter and has been designed to offer owners the ultimate titanium dive watch with 2700hv scratch resistance glass. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about this rugged dive watch which is available from roughly $250 offering a 38% saving off the recommended retail price.

“After over two years of designs, iterations and prototypes, we now proudly present the TX-1. It maintains the classic diving watch silhouette while injecting its own unique design style. Lightweight and sturdy, it’s the ultimate value for a high quality diving watch. The motivation behind being a watch culture creator is to redefine traditional watch. We are fully aware that everyone wants their watch to be unique and stylish, so we will be more than happy to listen to your ideas. From the model of the chip, color of the strap, style of the dial, to even material of the clasp, would be made as you wish. Be as creative as you can on your ideal watch, choose from diverse combinations, just like tailoring a suit.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals