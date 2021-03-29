Tidbyt smart display raises more than $500,000 via Kickstarter

Tidbyt a small smart display has raised over $500,000 via Kickstarter thanks to over 3,600 backers with still 17 days remaining. The unique low-fi smart display can be used for a variety of different applications and can update you with weather data, stocks, transit reports and more. The Tidbyt smart display has been specifically created to provide a unique way to keep up-to-date with the things you care about and is housed in an attractive and sustainable wooden case.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $159 or £116 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Tidbyt campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Tidbyt smart display project review the promotional video below.

“Use Tidbyt to check the weather, or when your train is arriving. Track your favorite stock tickers, or your Dogecoin holdings. Browse our steadily growing collection of apps and choose what matters to you. Tidbyt comes in a solid walnut enclosure and looks pretty great on your desk or bookshelf. Set it up once with your phone, and it stays updated through its own Wi-Fi connection.”

“We’re always adding more features. Let us know what you’d like to see and we can work on it! And if you’d like to add stuff yourself, you can write a bit of code to push new things to the Tidbyt through its API. Tidbyt will cycle through the apps you select, one at a time. They can be scheduled to run at different times if you wish, or all at once. And if you want to keep it by your bed, Tidbyt’s Night Mode can make the display go ultra-dim so it doesn’t bother you while you sleep.”

“Every Tidbyt is unique, and with the Tidbyt app, you can schedule what you want to see and when. Your subway stop every morning? Got it. Your calendar throughout the day? Done.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the smart display, jump over to the official Tidbyt crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

