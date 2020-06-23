Apple Thunderbolt 3 Pro 2m cable now available for $129

Previously only available when purchasing the Pro Display XDR, the 32-inch Retina 6K display. Apple has made available the 2m Thunderbolt 3 Pro Cable to purchase separately priced at $129. offering users the ability to use Thunderbolt 3 benefiting from transfer speeds of up to 40Gb/s.

Shorter cables are unable to maintain the maximum speeds over longer lengths, but thanks to active electronics in the tables connectors tables over 1 m in length are available. Apple is not the only manufacturer offering Thunderbolt 3 tables over 1 m in length and Belkin and others offerings are slightly cheaper priced at around $80.

“Featuring a black braided design that coils without tangling, this 2-meter cable supports Thunderbolt 3 data transfer up to 40Gb/s, USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer up to 10Gb/s, DisplayPort video output (HBR3), and charging up to 100W. Use this cable to connect a Mac with Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 3 devices such as Pro Display XDR, docks, and hard drives.”

– Transfer data at up to 40Gb/s

– USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer at up to 10Gb/s

– DisplayPort video output (HBR3)

– Connect to Thunderbolt 3– or USB-C–enabled devices and displays

– Up to 100 watts of power delivery

– Braided design that coils without tangling

– Thunderbolt logo helps it stand out from other cables

– Daisy-chain up to six Thunderbolt 3 devices

Source : Apple : MacRumours

