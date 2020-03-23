Thermaltake Smart Power Management (SPM) 2.0 announced for Digital PSUs

Thermaltake has announced the release of its new second-generation Smart Power Management (SPM) software in form of version 2.0 specifically designed and created for the company’s range of Digital power supplies (PSUs). “Seamlessly integrates three intelligent platforms, DPS G PC APP, DPS G Smart Power Management Cloud and DPS G Mobile APP, to compile key statistics about your PC into detailed charts and breakdowns for your PC management. With easy access to SPM via PC or mobile, whether you are outside or indoors, enjoy taking full control of your build anytime, anywhere!”

Features of Thermaltake Smart Power Management 2.0:

– Brand New Dashboard – The Thermaltake Smart Power Management 2.0 is designed with a contemporary style concise dashboard with a simple layout and several diagrams allowing users to view the overall information regarding their power supply. Once logged in, users can view the total runtime of all PSU’s, the electricity consumption, weekly time of usage bar chart, and average efficiency hollow pie chart.

– Independent Power Supply Unit Analysis – Simply select an individual Power Supply and receive detailed data from each Power Supply Unit. Users can see monthly average electricity consumption, daily fan speed and temperature throughout the timeline on a selected date, and the data of how many Watts was outputted on a weekly basis.

– Easy Power Management – Users can add, remove, or change the name of the selected power supply through this interface.

– Cloud Notification – Cloud Notification data will be updated on a daily basis for users to oversee the status of all power supply units.

– ECO Achievement – ECO Achievement page displays the amount of carbon dioxide users have produced through the selected power supply, and it shows how many trees are needed to consume the same amount of carbon dioxide that is produced.

Source : Thermaltake

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals