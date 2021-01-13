Thermaltake ARGENT gaming accessories

Thermaltake has introduced its new range of ARGENT deeming peripherals this week would you take the form of the ARGENT K5 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, ARGENT M5 RGB Gaming Mice, ARGENT H5 RGB 7.1 Headset, ARGENT HS1 RGB Headset Stand, ARGENT Gaming Desk, ARGENT Gaming Chair, ARGENT MP1 RGB Mouse Pad, and ARGENT MB1 Mouse Bungee.

ARGENT K5 RGB Mechanical Keyboard: Blue Switch $179.99; Silver Switch $189.99

ARGENT M5 RGB Mouse $59.99

ARGENT M5 RGB Wireless Mouse $89.99

ARGENT H5 RGB 7.1 Headset $109.99

ARGENT HS1 RGB Headset Stand $89.99

ARGENT MP1 RGB Mouse Pad $69.99

ARGENT MB1 Mouse Bungee $29.99

“We have decided to create a gaming series that can be enjoyed at all levels, including visual, auditory, and tactility while providing users to game and compete at the highest levels. The ARGENT series is a concept about creating an ecosystem, the hardware, software, and even the illumination can evolve to a state-of-the-art level. A truly immersive gaming and art enjoyment!” said Kenny Lin, the CEO of Thermaltake.

“ARGENT M5 RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse is built with world-class OMRON switches for supreme reliability and rated up to a lifecycle of 50 million clicks. ARM-based 32-bit microcontroller and a 64Kb flash memory provide excellent agility and super-fast response time to meet hardcore gamers’ needs. The mouse offers 16.8 million RGB color illumination across two separated lighting zones and allows users to customize the dynamic lighting effects using the TT iTake software engine. ARGENT M5’s RGB lighting can be fully synchronized with TT RGB PLUS and compatible products, including the Razer Chroma ecosystem.”

“The ARGENT K5 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, ARGENT M5 RGB gaming mice, ARGENT MP1 RGB mouse pad, ARGENT MB1 RGB mouse bungee, and ARGENT HS1 RGB headset stand will be available in the USA and Canada in Q1 2021. More ARGENT Gaming Peripherals such as the headset, headset stand, RGB mouse pad, gaming chair, and gaming desk will be available later in 2021.”

