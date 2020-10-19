Empty Man supernatural horror film teaser released by 20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios has released a new teaser trailer this week for the upcoming supernatural horror film based on the popular TV series Boom. After a group of teens from a small Midwestern town begin to mysteriously disappear, the locals believe it is the work of an urban legend known as The Empty Man.

“A retired cop investigates and struggles to make sense of the stories, he discovers a secretive group and their attempts to summon a horrific, mystical entity, and soon his life—and the lives of those close to him—are in grave danger.”

” Directed by David Prior from a screen story and screenplay by David Prior based on the graphic novel by Cullen Bunn, “The Empty Man” stars James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney and Sasha Frolova. The film is produced by Ross Richie, p.g.a. and Stephen Christy, p.g.a.”

The Empty Man will premier in theatres throughout the United States in a few days time on October 23rd, 2020.

Source : 20th Century Studios

