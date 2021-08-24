The Electricianz Hybrid Mechanical Time Display launches on Kickstarter

Sponsored

The Electricianz have launched their new Hybrid Mechanical Time Display on Kickstarter and this unique timepiece comes with a really interesting design and some amazing features. The watch fuses modern technology which traditional watch making and there are multiple unique designs in the range to choose from. Each of these unique watches comes with a mechanical movement which has been enhanced by an electric module.

Electricianz, the company behind the new Hybrid Mechanical Time Display are based in Switzerland and have been making these unique watches since 2017. The watches are designed by a team of Curious, Audacious and Inventive Individuals, who obviously love watches and creating something unique and exciting.

The Hybrid Mechanical Time Display is now available to purchase on Kickstarter, the watch is designed to be a dual core machine that has been crafted using a combination of traditional watch making and modern technology to create a unique range of modern watches.

The watch combines a Self-winding Automatic Movement with a state of the art in-house module that is made from a PCB (Printed Circuit Board) that is powered by a Lithium battery. The watch comes with Night Vision of the Hours and Minutes and features a Retrograde Seconds Function.

The Hybrid Mechanical Time Display comes with a 43mm watch case and it features a Stainless Steel case in a range of different finishes. These include a bronze finish, a black PVD finish, a stainless steel model, a copper model, a gun metal version. The case comes with crown and a pusher for 5 seconds function.

The range is made up of the E-Bronze Edition, the E-Circuit Black, E-Circuit Bronze, E-Core Edition, E-Copper Edition, E-Gun Edition and the E-Blue Edition.

This unique hybrid watch comes with K1 hardened mineral glass and it features an ELZ in house Electric Module and Movement (Patent pending). The watch comes with hour, minutes and a flashing time beat 5 seconds.

As we can see from the photos the watch has a skeleton design that lets use see how this unique watch works, it uses an exclusive in house module that has been paired with a self winding automatic 8N24 Skeleton Miyota Movement. The movement comes with 21 jewels and a 42 hour power reserve. There is also a Lithium battery for the 5 LED back lighting system and the five second retrograde function.

The dial on the Hybrid Mechanical Time Display features a multi layer construction and each deal on the various models comes with different color dials and also lighting, bringing a unique and interesting design to each of the models in the range.

The E-Bronze Edition is equipped with a black PCB and it comes with warm yellow LED lights, there is also a visible balance wheel and a black matte dial with printed logo.

The E-Circuit Black also comes with a black PCB and a black dial with a printed logo with a visible circuit and a warm yellow LED light.

The E-Circuit Bronze model features a black PCB with a visible circuit and a warm yellow LED light, there is also a visible balance wheel.

There is also an E-Copper edition which comes with a blue printed PCD with Blue LED lights and a visible balance wheel, plus a blue matte dial.

The E-Gun Edition comes with a blue printed circuit board and a visible balance wheel, there is also a gun metal dial and this model features red LEDs.

Next is the E-Blue Edition which comes with a blue printed circuit board and blue LED, this model comes with a blue matte dial with a printed logo.

The final model is the E-Code edition which features a black PCD with a white LED, visible balance wheel and a matte black dial.

The Electricianz Hybrid Mechanical Time Display comes with a 20mm calfskin leather strap and a stainless steel quick release pin and stainless steel pin buckle. As we can see from the photos there are a number of unique designs to choose from and each one comes with some unique features. My personal favorite is the E-Gun Edition with the red LEDs and the gun metal dial.

This unique Swiss Watch is now available to buy on Kickstarter you can find out more information at the link below. Each model will retail for $685 (USD) and they are now available for $ 411 (40% off) for the next 72 on Kickstarter as an early bird. After that they will be available for $479, you can find out more details over at Kickstarter at the link below.

