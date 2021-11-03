The Chevy Beast heads to SEMA

The SEMA show kicks off in Las Vegas and will have some of the coolest vehicles you’ll see anywhere on display. One of the vehicles Chevrolet will be showing off is called The Chevy Beast. Chevy says the vehicle is a conceptual vision of the ultimate high-performance desert vehicle. It looks a lot like the Warthog from Halo to me.

The vehicle is a four-passenger off-road ride built on a modified Silverado chassis. It has a custom pickup body and under the hood is a Chevrolet Performance LT4 supercharged 650 horsepower engine. The design for The Chevy Beast is meant to dominate in the desert, and while it looks futuristic, it is built using a production foundation and performance components that can be purchased off-the-shelf.

The Silverado frame comes from a short-bed model and was modified for high-speed desert racing. The frame is a shortened 4130 Chromoly tubular safety structure fitted with a lightweight body. Concept long-travel suspension was created specifically for the vehicle, with the sole goal being to make it perform off-road.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals