The Big Book of Computing Pedagogy offers practical computing ideas for teachers

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has released a new special edition Big Book of Computing Pedagogy created to help provide practical ideas for teachers. Hello World’s first-ever special edition focuses on approaches to teaching computing in the classroom, and includes some of our favourite pedagogically themed articles from previous Hello World issues, as well as a couple of never-seen-before features.

Big Book of Computing Pedagogy

“This special issue aims to be your companion to learning about tried-and-tested approaches to teaching computing. It bridges the gap between research and practice, giving you accessible chunks of research, followed by stories from trusty educators who have tried out various approaches in their classroom or educational space. In this issue, you’ll find:

– Techniques for fostering program comprehension

– Advice for bringing physical computing into your classroom

– Introductions to frameworks for structuring your lessons

It is structured around twelve pedagogical principles, first developed by us as part of our work related to the National Centre for Computing Education in England. These twelve principles are based on up-to-date research around the best ways of approaching the teaching and learning of computing. The Big Book of Computing Pedagogy represents another way in which we bring research and practice to computing educators in an accessible and engaging way. The book aims to be an educator’s companion to learning about tried and tested approaches to teaching computing.”

