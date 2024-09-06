TGIF T0 reclining gaming chair hits Kickstarter from $399

When it comes to gaming, comfort and support are paramount, especially during those marathon sessions. Enter the TGIF T0 Gaming Chair, an ergonomic gaming chair designed specifically for professional gamers like you. Developed with insights from esports professionals, this chair is packed with advanced ergonomic technologies and high-quality materials to enhance your gaming experience and maintain your health.

Value early bird pledges are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $399 or £303 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the official retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the standout features of the TGIF T0 is its Dynamic Seat-Back Sync Technology. This adaptive system provides a synchronized sitting experience that aligns perfectly with the natural curvature of your spine. Say goodbye to back pain and hello to hours of uninterrupted gaming. Imagine being able to focus entirely on your game without the constant distraction of discomfort. This technology ensures that your spine remains in a healthy position, reducing the risk of long-term issues.

Gaming Chair

The chair also features Dual-Lumbar Support, offering continuous lower back support from both the front and rear. This dual approach ensures that your lumbar region is always well-supported, reducing the risk of strain and discomfort. Whether you’re leaning forward in intense concentration or reclining during a break, your lower back remains protected. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who spend extended periods in their chair, as it helps maintain proper posture and reduces the likelihood of developing chronic pain.

Another key feature is the Pressure-Relief Seat. With dual-softness cushioning, this seat is designed to reduce numbness and evenly distribute pressure, allowing you to stay comfortable even during the longest gaming sessions. The cushioning adapts to your body, providing a custom fit that enhances comfort. This means you can game for hours without experiencing the discomfort that often comes with prolonged sitting. The even distribution of pressure also helps improve circulation, reducing the risk of developing issues like deep vein thrombosis.

If the TGIF T0 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2024. To learn more about the TGIF T0 reclining gaming chair project browse the promotional video below.

For those who often experience muscle fatigue, the Thermal-Relief Feature is a catalyst. This gentle heat function targets the lumbar region, alleviating muscle fatigue and promoting better posture. It’s like having a personal masseuse while you game. The warmth helps relax your muscles, reducing tension and making it easier to maintain a healthy posture. This feature is especially useful during colder months or after a particularly strenuous gaming session.

The TGIF T0 also caters to gamers of all sizes with its Spacious Design. The wider seat, deeper cushion, and larger backrest ensure that you have plenty of room to move and adjust, making it a versatile choice for any gamer. Whether you’re tall, short, wide, or narrow, this chair can accommodate your needs. The spacious design also allows for greater freedom of movement, which can be crucial during intense gaming moments when you need to shift positions quickly.

Breathability is another crucial aspect, and the TGIF T0 doesn’t disappoint. Its Breathable Mesh Fabric regulates temperature and humidity, ensuring that you stay cool and comfortable all day long. This fabric allows air to circulate, preventing the buildup of heat and moisture that can lead to discomfort. Whether you’re gaming in a hot room or during a long session, this feature helps keep you cool and focused.

The chair’s 58° Inclined Chair Base provides a stable and comfortable footrest, adding another layer of ergonomic support. Plus, with BIFMA and SGS certifications, you can trust in the chair’s quality and durability. These certifications are a testament to the chair’s construction and materials, ensuring that it can withstand the rigors of daily use. The inclined base also helps improve circulation in your legs, reducing the risk of fatigue and discomfort.

For those looking for even more features, the TGIF T0 Max Version is available. This enhanced model includes the Thermal-Relief feature, Wintex™ mesh fabric, and space-tech memory foam for additional comfort and support. The Max Version takes everything great about the standard model and improves it, providing an even more luxurious and supportive experience. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a professional, this chair can help you perform at your best.

Upgrade your gaming setup with the TGIF T0 Gaming Chair and experience the ultimate in ergonomic comfort and support. This chair is more than just a piece of furniture; it’s an investment in your health and gaming performance. With its advanced features and high-quality construction, the TGIF T0 is designed to help you game longer, more comfortably, and more effectively.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance specifications for the gaming chair, jump over to the official TGIF T0 crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



