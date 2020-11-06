Tesla Tequila now available for $250 a bottle



After initially being an April fools’ Day joke it seems that Tesla is now making available its Tesla’s Tequila available to purchase priced at $250 a bottle. The tequila is made by Nosotros Tequila which also sells its own tequila spirits priced from $40. The extra pricetag is of course due to the Tesla name and also due to the tequila which has been aged for an extra four months in French oak barrels and comes supplied in a handblown glass bottle. Shipping is included in the price and deliveries are expected to begin in late 2020. (40% ABV/750mL)

“Introducing Tesla Tequila, an exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves. Aged for 15 months in French oak barrels and into a hand-blown glass bottle, Tesla Tequila features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish. Best enjoyed as a sipping tequila.”

“Due to industry regulations, shipments can only be made to the US in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin.”

Source : Teslarati : Tesla

