Aerial A1 lightweight tree tent, hammock combination hits Kickstarter

Campers, outdoor adventurers and hikers may be interested in a new tree, tent, hammock combination that can easily and efficiently be suspended between two trees to provide a flat stable sleeping surface. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Aerial A1.

“Aerial A1 captures all the features you find in a traditional tent along with the off ground benefits you get from a hammock. The AERIAL is a lightweight portable shelter with a stable, horizontal sleeping surface that can be suspended between two trees. This solo camping system is extremely comfortable, versatile and simple to set up. AERIAL A1 is the first of its kind, an intuitive design made for real campers.”

“The main feature that allows the AERIAL to achieve its exceptional comfort and stability is our unique, slackline inspired, suspension system. By wrapping high tensile webbing straps around the tree and pulling them back from both sides of the trunk the AERIAL is able to achieve a four point connection system. Using this four point system, along with tension and two spreader bars we are able to create a sturdy, flat platform that feels most similar to a high quality cot. The webbing also provides spring like a mattress that helps absorb movement without being tippy. This flat sleeping surface allows you the ability to sleep in any position, back, side or even on your front.”

“No level ground no worries, pitch your tent between the trees and sleep like a baby bird. You can now camp over rocks, roots and even rivers. The benefits of being off the ground are endless. It is cleaner as you don’t track in as much dirt and the bottom stays dry even when the ground turns to mud. You also leave behind a minimal footprint, the critters you would not want in your bed can roam freely on the undisturbed ground.”

Source : Kickstarter

