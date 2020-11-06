Christopher Nolan film Tenet will be available to watch at home from December 15th

Tenet the new time travelling action film created by Christopher Nolan and starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Tenet will be available to watch at home from December 15th 2020 and released in 4K, Blu-ray and DVD formats, retailing for $44.95 on 4K UHD, $35.99 on Blu-ray and $28.98 on DVD.

“Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. “

“A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III.”

The Tenet 4K UHD film bundle and Blu-ray will include the hourlong featurette “Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of Tenet,” exploring the development and production of the film as told by the cast and crew.

Source : Deadline

