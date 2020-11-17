New Olympus super telephoto lens 150-400mm $7,500



Olympus has introduced their new M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO Camera Lens this week making it available to pre-order priced at $7,500. The high-resolution, super telephoto zoom lens, has been created to provide photographers with “unrivaled portability, imaging power and all-weather performance” Olympus says.

Equipped with a built-in 1.25x teleconverter, the lens provides a powerful focal length of 300-1000mm, 35mm equivalent. The lens weighs 4.1lbs and measures 12.4 inches in length and features 5-Axis Sync IS enabling up to 1000mm handheld super telephoto shooting, explains Olympus.

“The M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO lens supports 5-Axis Sync IS, and at 300mm equivalent1 delivers the world’s most effective 8 shutter speed steps2 of image stabilization, and at 1000mm equivalent1 delivers up to 6 shutter speed steps of image stabilization, when using the built-in teleconverter. This powerful image stabilization is also available in the super telephoto range, up to 2000mm equivalent (35mm), when paired with the optional MC-20 Teleconverter. High image quality hand-held shooting is possible, making it perfect for wildlife, birding, nature photography and more. Olympus proprietary high-precision lens thinning technology makes the focusing lenses lightweight, delivering fast and precise focusing across the entire zoom range.”

Features of the Olympus 150-400mm super telephoto lens :

– Inner zoom system maintains the original length of the lens, even when increasing zoom magnification

– Constructed with rubberized zoom/focusing ring, for comfortable operation

– Preset focus function allows the user to set and recall favorite focal positions

– Tripod base plate in a shape and size that is easy to carry

– Strap eyelets are installed to improve transportability and reduced load on the lens mount

– Rubber lens end cover, designed to prevent scratches on the front of the lens

– Compatible with Focus Stacking[7], allowing the user to create composite images with crisp focus from front to back

The Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO lens is now available pre-order for $7,499.99.

