Telegram announces video calls for Android and iOS

Telegram has announced that it is bringing video calls to its messaging app for Android and iOS, the feature is being made available in the Alpha version of the app.

These new video calls will come with end to end encryption and you can see what telegram had to say about them below.

2020 highlighted the need for face-to-face communication, and our alpha version of video calls is now available on both Android and iOS. You can start a video call from your contact’s profile page, and switch video on or off at any time during voice calls. Like all other video content on Telegram, video calls support picture-in-picture mode, allowing you to scroll through chats and multitask while maintaining eye contact.

All video calls are protected with end-to-end encryption. To confirm your connection, compare the four emoji shown on-screen for you and your chat partner – if they match, your call is 100% secured by time-tested encryption also used in Telegram’s Secret Chats and Voice Calls.

You can find out more details about the new video calls feature for Telegram over at the company;s website at the link below.

Source Telegram

