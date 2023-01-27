TCL ION X smartphone launched on Metro in the USA

TCL has announced it is launching a new smartphone on Metro in the USA, the TCL ION X. The handset comes with a 6-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 mobile processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage then the device comes with a microSD card slot which can take up to a 512GB card.

The new TCL ION X smartphone comes with a 3,000 mAh removable battery, which is rare these days, and it comes with Android 12.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single one on the front and a single one on the rear, on the front of the handset we have a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the device, there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for photos and videos, the device also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

You can find out more information about the new TCL ION X over at Metro at the link below, the handset retails for $119.99 and it comes in one color, black.

Source Metro





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals