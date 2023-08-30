TCL 40 NXTPAPER and TCL 40 5G NXTPAPER unveiled

TCL has launched two new smartphones, the TCL 40 NXTPAPER and TCL 40 5G NXTPAPER and the handset comes with different specifications, both of them come with a NXTPAPER display.

The TCL 40 NXTPAPER is equipped with a 6.78 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution and an an90Hz refresh rate, It also comes with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and the handset comes with a Helio G88 mobile processor.

The device also comes with 8GB of RAM and it has an expandable RAM feature which will give you an extra 8GB, the handset also features 256GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage there is also a MicroSD card slot.

The TCL 40 NXTPAPER includes a range of cameras, on the front of the handset there is a 32-megapixel camera for photos and videos, on the back there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera, The handset also features a 5010 mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

Next up is the TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G, this handset is equipped with a 6.6-inch display that features an HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio, plus a 90HZ refresh rate. This handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimemsity 6020 mobile processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it also has a microSD card slot.

The handset comes with a range of cameras including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera, on the front there is an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies and for video calls.

The new TCL 40 NXTPAPER will retail for $215 and the TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G will retail for $270 and both handsets will go on sale in Europe and then in more countries.

Source GSM Arena



