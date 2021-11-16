Tasman recycled Dutch oven and grill

Home chefs looking for a new everyday pan constructed to last for generations may be interested in a new nonstick Dutch oven and grill pan created by the team at Crowd Cookware. The Tasman pan is constructed from recycled materials and has been designed to provide a reinvented Dutch heritage pan the 21st-century.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $113 or £84 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“At Crowd Cookware, we’ve been working on chef-grade cookware with the goal of transforming the cookware industry. With our Tasman we’ll be taking this transformation to a new level of innovation. By producing a recycled Dutch Oven & Grill without digging one single piece of iron. The Tasman is dishwasher safe, though handwashing is recommended to last for generations. It is easy to clean, most messes just need a gentle soak and scrub for a smooth finish.”

With the assumption that the Tasman crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Tasman Dutch oven project checkout the promotional video below.

“The Tasman is made from the highest quality recycled cast iron, with a tough and functional design. Our Dutch oven & grill is incredibly strong, an unbelievable allrounder and ready to be used every day. Carefully designed, tested and approved by our Crowd. And that’s not even the best part.. our Tasman comes disguised as a Dutch oven, but is actually two pans in one. And all for a fair price.”

“We choose to work with recycled materials, so together we eliminate piles and piles of scrap metal. That’s why the Tasman is made from old polluting cars, among other things. This is how we can make our Dutch Oven & Grill without mining one single iron ore. It comes packaged in a biodegradable cardboard box, that is also used as a shipping box so we save 50% on packaging materials. This is our way of making an impact.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Dutch oven, jump over to the official Tasman crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals