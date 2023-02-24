Synapse PS VR2 action shooter unveiled

PlayStation VR gamers may be interested in a new PS VR2 action shooter created by the team at nDreams responsible for creating the award-winning Fracked and Phantom: Covert Ops games. James Shepherd Head of nDreams Studio has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more about what you can expect from the PS VR2 game when it launches later this year exclusively on the PlayStation platform. Also check out the teaser trailer for Synapse embedded below for a quick glimpse of what you can expect from the fast-paced, dual wielding VR action.

“We’ve tailored the wielding of telekinesis to feel instinctive and expressive, giving players new ways to take down enemies and progress through levels. A key element in this is eye-tracking enhanced aiming which equips players with pinpoint precision when targeting their telekinesis and combines with motion controls to make wielding telekinetic powers a full-body experience.”

Synapse PS VR2

“Fight through a hostile mindscape in the immersive next-gen experience created exclusively for PlayStation VR2. Turn the mind into a battlefield and unleash your inner anti-hero with brutal firepower in one hand and surging telekinesis in the other. At nDreams we’ve been pioneering the possibilities of VR gaming for the past decade and we’re always looking to push the medium, such as with Fracked’s fluid, run and gun action gameplay on PS VR. We wanted to push things even further with our first next-gen VR title on the PS VR2, in a way never seen before. “

“VR heightens your senses, making you feel so immersed and involved in the world around you and we wanted to fully explore this with Synapse. We saw the opportunity with PS VR2 to create a new, expressive mechanic that is perfect for VR – telekinesis. We’ve seen from non-VR games how telekinesis can add so much to combat and gameplay, but VR transforms the experience, making telekinesis feel even more immersive through full 1:1 motion control.”

Source : Sony





