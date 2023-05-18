Swagger Season 2 trailer released by Apple TV

Apple has released a new trailer for its upcoming new TV series Swagger which will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service. Swagger dives into the competitive universe of elite youth basketball clubs, dissecting the lives of the players, their families, coaches, and the intriguing “game within the game.”

The narrative extends beyond the hardwood, offering viewers a unique glimpse into growing up in America. The star-studded cast, including O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe and Jason Rivera, are all geared up to step back into their roles for the captivating second season.

Apple TV+ Swagger is an evocative sports drama series that finds its roots in NBA sensation Kevin Durant’s youth basketball experiences. The mesmerizing series springs from the creative mind of Reggie Rock Bythewood, who wears the triple hats of creator, showrunner, and director, and also shares executive production credits with Durant, Brian Grazer, and Rich Kleiman. Swagger returns for Season 2 June 23 2023.

Swagger S2 TV series

Having made its debut on Apple TV+ in October, “Swagger” promptly found a chord with audiences of all generations. Its compelling ensemble performances and poignant narrative, which traces the journey of the players, their families, and coaches teetering on the thin line between dreams and ambition, and between opportunism and corruption, struck a chord with its viewers.

Source : Apple



