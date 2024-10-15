Surfshark’s Lowest Price Ever: Black Friday Exclusive!

Looking for some unbeatable VPN deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Surfshark’s got you covered with some of the best offers in 2024! Right now, you can snag their VPN and Ad Blocker for just $1.99 a month on a 2-year plan—and you’ll get 4 extra months for free! They’re also offering the Surfshark One bundle, which includes VPN, Alert, and Antivirus, for only $2.49 a month with the same bonus of 4 extra months.

Surfshark’s antivirus has recently been tested by AV-Test.org and came out with impressive results, including a perfect 6 out of 6 score for protection. It’s a strong performer across the board, making it a top choice for keeping your devices safe. You can check out the full report for more details.

This Black Friday, Surfshark is offering powerful security at an unbeatable price. Whether you’re looking to browse safely, block those annoying ads, or protect your devices from malware, this deal gives you great value for your money.

Grab the Surfshark 2-year VPN & Ad Blocker deal for just $1.99/month + 4 months free, or go all-in with Surfshark One for $2.49/month + 4 months free!

What’s Included in Surfshark’s Black Friday Deal?

Surfshark offers much more than just a VPN—it provides a comprehensive suite of tools designed to protect your privacy and enhance your online security. This Black Friday, Surfshark is presenting two fantastic deals tailored to meet different needs. The first option is their 2-year VPN & Ad Blocker plan, available for the incredibly low price of only $1.99 per month. For those looking for even more robust protection, the Surfshark One package is an excellent choice. Priced at just $2.49 per month, it includes not only the VPN but also additional features like Surfshark Alert, which monitors your personal data for breaches, and Surfshark Antivirus to keep your devices free from malware. Both of these plans come with an additional four months of service absolutely free, making it an ideal time to secure your online presence.

Let’s break down the key features of these deals:

VPN & Ad Blocker for Secure, Ad-Free Browsing

This package combines a reliable VPN with an Ad Blocker, keeping your internet activity private and your browsing free from unwanted ads.

Features:

Military-grade encryption for privacy

Ad Blocker to remove intrusive ads

Unlimited bandwidth for smooth streaming and browsing

Pros:

Super affordable with the Black Friday deal

Great for streaming and bypassing geo-restrictions

Protects against trackers and ad-based threats

Benefits: You get a secure, ad-free internet experience on all your devices with just one subscription. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or browsing, Surfshark’s got you covered.

Secure your VPN & Ad Blocker for just $1.99/month + 4 free months during the Black Friday sale!

Surfshark One: A Complete Security Suite

For just $2.49/month, you can upgrade to Surfshark One, which includes the VPN and Ad Blocker, plus Surfshark Alert and Antivirus protection.

Features:

VPN with Ad Blocker

Surfshark Alert for real-time breach notifications

Antivirus for comprehensive device protection

Identity protection tools

Pros:

All-in-one security at an affordable price

Protects both your personal data and devices

Comes with 4 extra months for free

Benefits: With Surfshark One, you get total peace of mind, from protecting your devices against malware to keeping tabs on potential data breaches.

Upgrade to Surfshark One for just $2.49/month + 4 extra months.

Why Choose Surfshark’s Black Friday Deal?

Surfshark’s Black Friday deal is an incredible value. On top of the great price, you get a full range of features to keep you safe online. Here’s what makes it stand out:

Save While You Shop Online with a VPN

Some online retailers adjust prices based on your location. By using Surfshark’s VPN, you can change your virtual location and potentially unlock better deals during Black Friday shopping.

Tip: Try accessing online stores from different countries to compare prices and get the best deals this Black Friday.

Over 3,200 Servers Worldwide for Fast, Reliable Performance

Surfshark has over 3,200 servers in 100+ countries, ensuring fast and stable connections wherever you are. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or browsing, you’ll enjoy high-speed, interruption-free service.

Benefits:

Access content from any region

Smooth, fast connections for streaming

Avoid throttling and slowdowns

Use on Unlimited Devices

With Surfshark, you can use the VPN on unlimited devices. Protect your phone, laptop, tablet, or even your smart TV, all with one subscription.

Benefits:

Protect all the devices in your household

No extra costs for multiple users

Works on all major platforms (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, etc.)

Don’t miss out on the Black Friday deal—protect all your devices with one Surfshark subscription!

How to Grab Surfshark’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

It’s super simple to get in on Surfshark’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers. Here’s how:

Head to the Surfshark website during the Black Friday sale. Pick either the VPN & Ad Blocker plan for $1.99/month or the Surfshark One plan for $2.49/month. Enjoy the bonus of 4 extra months added to your plan. Complete your purchase, and you’re all set!

Don’t wait—these deals are only around for a limited time!

FAQs

Are Surfshark’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals the Same?

Yes, you’ll get the same awesome deal on both days.

Can I Use This Deal Later?

No, the sale is only available through Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday. After that, regular pricing returns.

Is There a Money-Back Guarantee?

Yes, you get a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service, just cancel for a full refund.

Can I Share My Account with my Family?

Absolutely! You can use Surfshark on unlimited devices, so feel free to share with family members.

Does Surfshark Work with Streaming Services?

Yes, Surfshark can help you bypass geo-restrictions on popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and many more. It’s perfect for accessing region-locked content, the ideal companion when you are traveling to make sure you can watch your favorite shows and movies.

Secure your online privacy with Surfshark’s 2024 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Whether you opt for the VPN & Ad Blocker at $1.99/month or the comprehensive Surfshark One bundle at $2.49/month, these deals offer unbeatable value. Plus, don’t forget the extra 4 months of service!

Get Surfshark now and enjoy safe, private browsing on all your devices!

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals