Superslim MagSnap modular wallet with quick release kicker, multitool, band and more

MagSnap is a new ultra-slim modular wallet that allows you to tailor its design to your exact requirements. Add a multitool, extra cards, cash band and customize with different cover plates to make your perfect wallet. Designed by Dale Backus the project is now available via Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 500 backers with still 29 days remaining. Measuring just 5.5 mm in thickness the minimalist wallet is constructed from aluminum and features 4 different modules and 7 different cover materials.

Thanks to its magnetic dark and MagSafe design the wallet can attach to the back of your iPhone using the magnets integrated into its design by Apple. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $49 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates).

Minimalist aluminum modular wallet

“You’ve seen other minimalist wallets that solve specific problems… but what if you could build the perfect wallet for yourself? Meet MagSnap Wallet, an ultra minimal, ultra thin, and ultra versatile wallet. Each card module is precision machined from aluminum alloy, can hold up to 5 flat cards, and clocks in at only 5.5mm thick. We’re barely adding any additional thickness than if you were using a rubber band! Have some class and shield your cards with some RFID protecting dignity.”

If the MagSnap crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the MagSnap modular aluminium wallet project play the promotional video below.

“Mix and match to create the perfect wallet for you. All models stick together using a strong magnetic connection and lock into place with the center slot. Need to carry 6 or 7 cards but don’t want to commit to another card module? Need to carry cash sometimes? Enter: the Band Module. Add a knife module. It’s less than 4mm thick and I think we can all agree that’s a badass looking knife/bottle opener. Carry it always or grab, dock and go at your discretion. Up to you.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the modular aluminium wallet, jump over to the official MagSnap crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

