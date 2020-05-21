Suntable offer solar wireless charging and JBL speaker system in one

Suntable is a new solar powered speaker table can be used both in or outdoors and is fitted with an induction charger to wirelessly charge your smartphone, on a shaded charging shelf. The Suntable is equipped with a JBL speaker system offering 3608 sound all powered by a rechargeable battery charged by the solar panel.

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Suntable which is now available to back with early bird pledges starting from $299 offering a considerable $200 saving off the recommended retail price. Unfortunately shipping is only available throughout the United States at the current time.

“ShadeCraft is excited to bring Suntable to amazing humans like yourself, but we are equally thrilled to have you as an investor in our brand’s latest and greatest. Your pledge goes beyond product production, you’re helping us learn how to be better, do better, and create products that will shape the life outdoors of future generations. “

“ShadeCraft is well known for our luxury innovations including award-winning umbrellas Sunflower and Blossom. We are excited to announce Suntable is the first product within our invention portfolio that invites consumers to act as unaccredited investors. Accessibly priced with a broader audience in mind, Suntable invites you to Step Outside and be a part of a world-class brand.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals