Submarine Pen Collection with twist-and-fill ink system

If you are searching for a pen that not only writes smoothly but also feels like a natural extension of your hand. The Submarine Pen Collection by TaG is designed with you in mind, offering a sophisticated and functional choice for your writing needs. Whether you’re jotting down quick notes or composing detailed reports, these pens are crafted to enhance your writing experience.

The standout feature of the Submarine Pen Collection is its twist-and-fill ink system. Say goodbye to the mess and fuss of traditional ink refills. With a simple twist, your pen is ready to go, saving you time and keeping your focus on your work. This innovative design is perfect for those who appreciate efficiency and convenience in their writing tools.

Early bird bargains are now available for the novel project from roughly $100 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. When it comes to the actual writing, the pens are fitted with a custom black PVD stainless steel nib from Schmidt. Known for their smooth ink flow and precision, these nibs make writing a pleasure. And for those who want a bit of luxury, there’s an option to upgrade to a gold-plated nib, adding a personal touch to your writing experience.

Submarine Pen Collection

Comfort is key, and the Submarine Pen Collection doesn’t disappoint. Each pen features a unique fiber engraving that not only looks great but also provides a secure grip. This thoughtful design ensures that your hand stays comfortable, even during those long writing sessions that stretch on for hours.

Durability is a given with these pens. They’re made with over 80% solid brass, giving them a substantial feel in your hand and the sturdiness needed for everyday use. The design also includes a turbine-like end, which adds a stylish touch and serves a practical purpose, giving you something to hold onto when refilling the ink.

If the Submarine Pen Collection campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the Submarine Pen Collection pen set project audit the promotional video below.

Ink leakage can be a nightmare, but the Submarine Pen Collection has tackled this issue head-on. A threaded interface between the converter and the pen body ensures that the ink stays where it’s supposed to be, providing a clean and seamless writing experience every time you put pen to paper.

The pens boast a submarine-inspired shape, with a broader middle section that’s not just for show. This ergonomic design, along with the precision-machined fiber lines, creates a tapering effect that’s both visually striking and functional. It reduces hand fatigue, making these pens ideal for those who write extensively.

The Submarine Pen Collection by TaG is more than just a set of writing instruments. It’s a fusion of beauty and practicality, offering a reliable and customizable tool that meets the diverse needs of writers. Whether you’re drafting a quick memo or crafting a thoughtful essay, these pens are designed to be your trusty sidekick in the world of writing. So, if you’re in search of a pen that combines style, comfort, and functionality, the Submarine Pen Collection might just be the perfect fit for your writing life.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and capability highlights for the pen set, jump over to the official Submarine Pen Collection crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

