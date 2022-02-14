Subaru starts taking Solterra electric SUV reservations

Subaru has officially launched its reservation system for the fully electric Solterra SUV. There are five steps to the reservation process for the 2023 Solterra, and anyone making a reservation has to put down a refundable $250 deposit. However, Subaru does have some caveats when reserving the electric SUV.

The first caveat is that availability for the Solterra is limited. That is common with all electrified vehicles that can be reserved before entering production. Subaru is also clear that putting down a $250 deposit does not guarantee a vehicle. The most significant caveat is that pricing hasn’t been announced.

Subaru says between April and May 2022, reservation holders will receive an email to finalize the reservation and will be able to discuss pricing, options, and availability at that time. We do know three different trim options will be available.

