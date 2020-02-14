Mighty Little Magnets keep your tools in place

Strong magnets are a fantastic way to quickly hold tools, pictures, postcards and other utensils that weaker magnets might not be able to hold in place. Multidisciplinary designer Jamie Moore has combined both form and function to create a range of colourful Mighty Little Magnets enabling you to quickly organise your tools, gadgets and utensils for easy access. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the strong magnets which have been sown between leather to prevent services from being scratched.

Early bird pledges are available from just $50 or £39 for a three pack of magnets, strong enough to hold tools in place. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during May 2020 and shipping is available throughout the United States.

“The magnets are hand-sewn between two pieces of leather to protect surfaces from being scratched. By using the highest grade of neodymium magnets, a wide range of heavy objects can be held securely. Mighty Little Magnets are the ultimate multi-tools. No more tool holders, boxes, or storage needed. Mighty Little Magnets allow you to store your tools or documents on existing metal surfaces such as your kitchen appliances, cabinets, desks, shelving brackets, storage racks, lockers, or magnetic dry-erase boards.

Unlike in the first campaign in which only upcycled scrap leather was used, this campaign features solely vegetable tanned French goat leather. Vegetable-tanned leather uses organic materials in the tanning process and accounts for only 10% of the leather market! Chrome tanning, which dominates the market, uses chromium and harsh chemicals that create toxic wastewater and work environments. Chrome tanned leather is cheaper, quickens the tanning process, and has many benefits for the manufacturers in terms of workability and cost, but has no benefits for consumers and no sustainable initiatives. By choosing vegetable tanned French goat leather, sourced from the meat industry, we support a more sustainable leather industry! “

Source : Kickstarter

