Razer Seiren Mini streaming microphone $50

Razer has introduced and launched a new ultracompact streaming microphone in the form of the Razer Seiren Mini priced at $49.99. Available in a range of three different colours the microphone features a supercardioid pickup pattern. “Tighter pattern at the sides and back reduces background noise and focuses sound from the front.”

“Compact with uncompromised audio quality—the Razer Seiren Mini features a precise supercardioid pickup pattern and a heavy-duty shock absorbent design for stability. Easy to plug and play, our microphone is perfect for the minimalist streamer.”

“Because this compact condenser mic is tuned with a tighter pickup angle, it can focus on your voice and has better ambient noise reduction—ensuring that background sounds like typing and mouse clicks are minimized.”

With its 14mm condenser capsule and flat frequency response, the mic can create a more accurate reproduction of your voice—broadcasting with stellar clarity that’s filled with crisp highs and deep lows and is available in Black, Quartz, and Mercury. For more information jump over to the official Razer website by following the link below.

