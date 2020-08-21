Stranger Things drive-through experience arrive in LA this October

Stranger Things fans will be pleased to know that a new drive through experience will be making its way to Los Angeles during October 2020 providing an interactive experience “tailor-made for the social-distancing era”, based on the third season of the series. Tickets to Hawkins will be available from August 26th and 12pm PT click the link below to find out more and book.

“Attention all Stranger Things fans! It’s time to travel back in time to 1985 and become a Hawkins resident – in real life. Adventure calls, so gather your friends and drive to the Starcourt Mall. Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of Stranger Things, where you will take part in a “drive-into” experience like no other.

You will unlock the untold story of Hawkins in this unique format event – all from the safety of your car. In a central DTLA location, you’ll dive into and explore a living, breathing story to savour some of the best moments from the Netflix series and maybe even witness some unforeseen and unusual occurrences. Sign up now to unlock the secrets that await…”

– Date: from October 2020

– Duration: over 1h

– Location: central location in Downtown LA

– Age requirement: recommended to 12+

– Price: tickets start at $59 per car

– Enjoy the experience from the safety of your own car

– Impressive special effects, both visual and audio

Netflix has teamed up with event curator Fever and immersive event company Secret Cinema to launch the Drive-Into Stranger Things adventure which is approximately 60 minutes long. Providing areas such as the Starcourt Mall, the Russian labs and the Upside Down.

the ǝpᴉsdn uʍop awaits this fall, DTLA…🚗 get on the list before it vanishes. https://t.co/OXO7KMYPZt pic.twitter.com/4B6FjGWMWX — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 20, 2020

Source : STDT : Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals