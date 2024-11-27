Stop What You’re Doing! Change These 36 iPhone Settings NOW

Your iPhone is a powerful tool, packed with features designed to enhance your daily life, there are a number of iPhone settings that you can change to help you get the most out of your device. However, many of its settings are left untouched, often limiting its potential. By tweaking a few key configurations, you can improve battery life, bolster privacy, enhance accessibility, and refine overall functionality. The video below from Proper Honest Tech shows us the most impactful settings you should adjust right now to get the most out of your iPhone.

Maximize Battery Performance

Your iPhone’s battery is its backbone, and managing it wisely can extend its lifespan while improving performance. Here are some key settings to adjust:

Enable Battery Percentage to keep a constant eye on your remaining charge. This simple change ensures you’re never caught off guard by a dying battery.

to keep a constant eye on your remaining charge. This simple change ensures you’re never caught off guard by a dying battery. Activate Optimized Battery Charging to slow battery aging. This feature learns your charging habits and pauses charging at 80% when it predicts you won’t need a full charge immediately, reducing wear on your battery.

to slow battery aging. This feature learns your charging habits and pauses charging at 80% when it predicts you won’t need a full charge immediately, reducing wear on your battery. If you own an iPhone 15 or newer, consider setting a Charge Limit to cap charging at 80%, further preserving battery health over the long term.

to cap charging at 80%, further preserving battery health over the long term. For eco-conscious users, turn on Clean Energy Charging to schedule charging during times when your local energy grid is using cleaner energy sources, reducing your carbon footprint.

to schedule charging during times when your local energy grid is using cleaner energy sources, reducing your carbon footprint. Check Battery Usage by App to identify power-hungry apps and adjust their settings or usage to conserve battery life.

to identify power-hungry apps and adjust their settings or usage to conserve battery life. To conserve energy, limit Background App Refresh to Wi-Fi only or disable it for non-essential apps. This prevents apps from unnecessarily using battery when not in active use.

to Wi-Fi only or disable it for non-essential apps. This prevents apps from unnecessarily using battery when not in active use. Set a shorter Auto-Lock duration to save battery by turning off the screen when your phone is idle.

By implementing these battery optimization settings, you can significantly extend your iPhone’s battery life and improve its overall performance throughout the day.

Strengthen Privacy and Security

Your iPhone offers robust tools to protect your personal data, but many require manual activation for optimal security. Consider making these changes:

Enable Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, which adds end-to-end encryption to your backups and sensitive information, ensuring only you can access your data.

for iCloud, which adds end-to-end encryption to your backups and sensitive information, ensuring only you can access your data. Disable Allow Apps to Request to Track to prevent apps from monitoring your activity across other apps and websites, enhancing your online privacy.

to prevent apps from monitoring your activity across other apps and websites, enhancing your online privacy. Review Location Services for each app and disable precise location for apps that don’t need it. This limits the amount of location data apps can collect about you.

for each app and disable precise location for apps that don’t need it. This limits the amount of location data apps can collect about you. Manage app access to Contacts and Photos , ensuring only trusted apps have access to your personal data.

and , ensuring only trusted apps have access to your personal data. If location tracking concerns you, clear or disable Significant Locations , which logs places you frequently visit.

, which logs places you frequently visit. For Safari users, enable Require Face ID for Private Browsing to secure your browsing history and tabs.

to secure your browsing history and tabs. Turn on Fraudulent Website Warning to protect yourself from malicious sites while browsing the web.

to protect yourself from malicious sites while browsing the web. In the Photos app, use Face ID for Hidden and Recently Deleted Albums to safeguard sensitive images.

By strengthening these privacy and security settings, you can have greater peace of mind knowing your personal data and online activities are well-protected on your iPhone.

Enhance Accessibility

Apple’s accessibility features are designed to make your iPhone more user-friendly for everyone. Here are some key settings to consider:

Adjust Siri Pause Time to give yourself more time to finish speaking before Siri responds, making interactions more natural and less rushed.

to give yourself more time to finish speaking before Siri responds, making interactions more natural and less rushed. Enable Always Listen for Siri so you can activate Siri even when your phone is face down or covered, increasing convenience.

so you can activate Siri even when your phone is face down or covered, increasing convenience. If you have unique speech patterns, turn on Listen for Atypical Speech to improve Siri’s recognition accuracy.

to improve Siri’s recognition accuracy. Enable Call Hangup to end calls using voice commands and activate Prevent Lock to End Call to avoid accidentally disconnecting calls by pressing the side button.

to end calls using voice commands and activate to avoid accidentally disconnecting calls by pressing the side button. For users with larger iPhones, Reachability is a catalyst. It lowers the top of the screen, making it easier to access one-handed.

is a catalyst. It lowers the top of the screen, making it easier to access one-handed. Explore additional features like Bilingual Keyboards for seamless typing in multiple languages, Vehicle Motion Cues for better navigation while driving, and the Non-Blinking Cursor for smoother text editing.

These accessibility settings can greatly enhance your iPhone experience by making it easier to use and more tailored to your individual needs and preferences.

Refine Miscellaneous Settings

Beyond battery, privacy, and accessibility, there are other settings that can elevate your overall iPhone experience:

If supported, enable RCS Messaging to improve communication with Android users, offering features like read receipts and typing indicators for a more seamless messaging experience.

to improve communication with Android users, offering features like read receipts and typing indicators for a more seamless messaging experience. Turn on Filter Unknown Senders in Messages to separate spam or unknown texts from your main inbox, keeping your messages organized and clutter-free.

in Messages to separate spam or unknown texts from your main inbox, keeping your messages organized and clutter-free. To block spam calls, enable Silence Unknown Callers , but be mindful that this may also block legitimate calls from unknown numbers.

, but be mindful that this may also block legitimate calls from unknown numbers. Photography enthusiasts can enable Portrait Mode to capture depth data in photos and turn on Grid and Level in the Camera app for better composition and alignment.

These miscellaneous settings can help refine your iPhone’s functionality, making it more efficient and enjoyable to use on a daily basis.

Summary

By adjusting these 36 settings across battery optimization, privacy and security, accessibility, and general functionality, you can unlock the full potential of your iPhone. Whether you’re aiming to extend battery life, protect your personal data, improve usability, or enhance specific features, these changes will help you tailor your device to your unique needs. Take control of your iPhone today and enjoy a more efficient, secure, and personalized experience that truly maximizes the capabilities of this powerful tool in your pocket.

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



