Stoneshard RPG set in an open world 25 minute gameplay

Stoneshard the open world, turn based RPG created by indie development company Ink Stains Games launched back in February 2020 via Steam. Stoneshard is a challenging turn-based RPG set in an open world. Experience the unforgiving life of a medieval mercenary: travel across the war-torn kingdom, fulfill contracts, fight, mend your wounds and develop your character without any restrictions.

If you’re interested in learning more about Stoneshard check out the gameplay trailer posted by your gamer this week providing a good glimpse at what you can expect from the game and its mechanics. Robert Purchese, Senior Staff Writer Eurogamer explains a little more about the RPG game.

“It’s witty, it’s bold, it’s gorgeous, and it’s immaculately put together. I might have only spent a few hours with Stoneshard (I was introduced to it as part of the Digital Dragons Indie Celebration on Steam, for which I was a juror) but it’s quickly become one of my favourite games all year. I cannot put it down.”

Source : Eurogamer

