Stellar Blade formerly Project Eve story trailer

During this weeks event the game is development team at Shift Up Corp has revealed more details about the new Stellar Blade, previously known as Project EVE. Offering PlayStation 5 gamers an exclusive game to enjoy and action combat that requires deflecting and evading the NA:tives’ attack using precise timing.

“This is our second encounter since the PlayStation Showcase back in September 2021. I am beyond ecstatic to reveal the official name for our game, previously called Project Eve, and share new trailer unveiling new characters and their roles in this story. And I present to you the official title that encompasses Eve’s stylish action and her long and winding adventure… On a mission to save Earth from the NA:tive, Eve is also faced with helping out the citizens of Xion. Whether you will help the survivors or not, depends purely on your decision as the player.”

Stellar Blade story trailer

“Eve and her comrades land on the surface to reclaim the extinct Earth and cross paths with a survivor named Adam. Eve is then led by Adam to the last surviving city, Xion, where she meets the elder of the town Orcal and is told many stories. In order to serve her mission to save Earth, Eve develops close relationships with the key members of Xion and contributes to rebuilding the city.”

