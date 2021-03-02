Star Wars pinball VR game launches April 29th 2021

Zen Studios has announced a new Star Wars pinball VR will be launching next month providing a variety of amazing tables to keep you busy in your favourite VR headset. Star Wars themed pinball machines are available for the man Mandalorian, Rogue One and more. Check out the announcement trailer below for a quick overview of what you can expect from the games and the Star Wars pinball virtual reality experience.

Star Wars pinball VR includes tables for :

– The Mandalorian

– Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

– Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

– Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

– Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

– Star Wars Rebels

– Masters of the Force

– Classic Collectibles

Source : Road To VR : Steam

